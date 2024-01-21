GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hundreds of devotees go on padayatra to Palani hill temple for Thai Poosam

January 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Natham

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees poceeding to Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani for Thai Poosam on Natham Road on Sunday.

Devotees poceeding to Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani for Thai Poosam on Natham Road on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sundar.S

Hundreds of devotees from various parts of Dindigul and Madurai districts are on padayatra towards Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani ahead of Thai Poosam festival scheduled on January 25.

Hordes of men, women and children were seen walking along the road since early morning. Wearing yellow, green and saffron dhoties and yellow sarees, the devotees walked in large groups. Many of them were seen carrying wooden “kavadis’ with peacock feathers on their shoulders as part of fulfilling their vows.

Despite the difficulties in walking barefoot and carrying bags for long distance, the devotees managed to tread carefully watching out for odd sharp stones on the road. They also kept chanting ‘Vetrivel Muruganukku arogara arogara’.

Between Gopalpatti and Sanarpatti, people had laid red and green carpets for few kilometres along the road margin to provide comfort for the devotees.

Several pandals were put up by devotees and philanthrophists along the Natham to Dindigul Road in which the yatris were provided with food, water and tea. Some of the groups of devotees had their own vehicles following them with supplies of food and water.

Farmlands had been left open for the devotees to take bath.

Vehicular traffic on the section had to be slowed down as the devotees were walking on the edge of the carriageway.

