Hundreds clean Vaigai as part of ‘Namma Madurai’

Madurai

Hundreds of Corporation conservancy workers, students and volunteers took part in a massive clean up drive along the Vaigai as part of ‘Namma Madurai’, a two-day cultural event organised by Madurai Corporation, which began on Saturday.

The 600 conservancy workers, along with volunteers, began cleaning along the Vaigai from Alwarpuram near the AV bridge to the causeway on Kuruvikaran Salai. Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju inaugurated the cleaning drive.

Addressing the participants, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the main aim of the drive is to create awareness among residents of the preservation of the Vaigai. “Earlier the legendary Kiruthumal river and the Vaigai were the main rivers which flowed through the city. But, today, Kiruthumal has become a carrier of waste and sewage. Hence, there is an urgent need to preserve the Vaigai,’ he said.

He also urged the residents to not dump waste along the Vaigai and said that the drive aims to bring a behavioural change among them.

“On Sunday, the conservancy workers will clean the stretch starting from AV Bridge to Fatima College. So, we request the residents to dump garbage into the river,” he said.

He also said that the work for setting up a sewage treatment plant at Panthalkudi channel will begin in a couple of weeks. “This will arrest the discharge of sewage into the Vaigai. Similarly, the Corporation is regularly cleaning the stormwater drains across the city. Hence, residents must also cooperate with the civic body in preserving the waterbodies,” he said.

Though the conservancy workers regularly clear the waterbodies, residents immediately dump waste into them, said M. Pandiammal, a conservancy worker.

Earlier, around 400 children took part in kidathon, which started from Gandhi Memorial Museum and was completed at Tamukkam grounds. Saplings were also distributed for them.

In the evening, a debate on ways to preserve Madurai was held at Tamukkam grounds. The event was being conducted in association with Radio Mirchi 98.3.