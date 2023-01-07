Hundial collection crosses ₹3.80 crore at Palani temple

January 07, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - PALANI

Hundial collections at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani netted over ₹3.80 crore on Friday.

The offerings included ₹3,80,45,807 in cash and 574 foreign currency notes. There were 855 grams of gold and 10,631 grams of silver articles, according to temple officials.

The hundial collection was counted on January 5 and 6 under the supervision of the temple trust’s chairperson, K. Sundaramohan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department joint commissioner N. Natarajan and other officials.

The last time the hundial was opened for counting was 19 days ago.