Hundial collection crosses ₹3.80 crore at Palani temple

A majority of the offerings were in cash, while there were also 574 foreign currency notes, 855g of gold and 10,631 silver articles, officials said

January 07, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photograph of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani. The hundial collection was counted on January 5 and 6

A file photograph of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani. The hundial collection was counted on January 5 and 6 | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Hundial collections at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani netted over ₹3.80 crore on Friday.

The offerings included ₹3,80,45,807 in cash and 574 foreign currency notes. There were 855 grams of gold and 10,631 grams of silver articles, according to temple officials.

The hundial collection was counted on January 5 and 6 under the supervision of the temple trust’s chairperson, K. Sundaramohan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department joint commissioner N. Natarajan and other officials.

The last time the hundial was opened for counting was 19 days ago.

