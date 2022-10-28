Madurai

Hundial collection at Palani Temple reaches nearly ₹3.5 crore

A view of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy hill temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu

A view of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy hill temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Amidst the ongoing Kandha Sashti festival at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, the counting of the hundial collections had seen the netting of over ₹3.49 crore.

Apart from the 884 foreign currency notes collected, devotees had also offered 1,323 grams of gold and 25,047 grams of silver articles.

The counting was undertaken on October 26 and 27 under the supervision of temple trust’s chairperson K. Sundaramohan, other trustees and Assistant Commissioner (Theni) S. Kalaivanan, according to an official of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department.


