Hundial collection at Palani temple crosses ₹2.71 crore

The Hindu Bureau September 22, 2022 20:41 IST

The two-day hundial collection counted at the hill temple of Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani crossed over ₹2.71 crore on Thursday. The offerings included ₹2,71,48,290 crore in cash, gold ornaments weighing 1,085 grams, 15,441 grams of silver articles and 2,406 foreign currency notes. Volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, staff of Arulmigu Palani Andavar College of Arts and Culture, students and temple officials were involved in the counting on September 21 and 22, said the officials.