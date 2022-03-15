Hundial collection at Palani temple crosses ₹2 crore

The hundial collection counted at the hill temple of Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani crossed over ₹2 crore on Monday.

According to temple officials, the offerings included ₹2.8 crore in cash, gold ornaments weighing 907 grams, 11,690 grams of silver articles, 167 currency notes of Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and other countries.

Joint Director Natarajan presided over the counting exercise in the temple along with Assistant Director Senthil Kumar.

More than 100 volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, staff of Arulmigu Palani Andavar College of Arts and Culture, students and temple officials were involved in the counting process.