Hundi collection crosses ₹7.17 crore at Palani temple

February 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

The hill temple of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani registered earnings over ₹7.17 crore through hundi collections.

According to officials, the offerings included ₹7,17,42,126 crore, gold ornaments weighing 1,248 grams, 48,277 grams of silver articles and 2,529 foreign currency notes.

The counting was undertaken between February 21 and February 23 under the supervision of temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan.

More than 100 volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, college students and temple officials were involved in the counting process.

