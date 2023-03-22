Hundi collection crosses ₹4.80 crore at Palani temple

March 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - PALANI

Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani registered earnings over ₹4.80 crore through hundi collections. According to officials, the offerings included ₹4,80,57,373 crore, gold ornaments weighing 1,455 grams, 40,246 grams of silver articles and 2,270 foreign currency notes. The counting was undertaken up on March 20 and 21 under the supervision of the temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan. More than 100 volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, college students and temple officials were involved in the counting.