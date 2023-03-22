HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundi collection crosses ₹4.80 crore at Palani temple

March 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani registered earnings over ₹4.80 crore through hundi collections. According to officials, the offerings included ₹4,80,57,373 crore, gold ornaments weighing 1,455 grams, 40,246 grams of silver articles and 2,270 foreign currency notes. The counting was undertaken up on March 20 and 21 under the supervision of the temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan. More than 100 volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, college students and temple officials were involved in the counting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.