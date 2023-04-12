ADVERTISEMENT

Hundi collection crosses ₹4.71 crore at Palani temple

April 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

The hill temple of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani registered earnings over ₹4.71 crore through hundi collections. According to officials, the offerings included ₹4,71,96,703 crore, gold ornaments weighing 1,098 grams, 18,622 grams of silver articles and 810 foreign currency notes. The counting was undertaken on Tuesday and Wednesday under the supervision of temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan. Volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, college students and temple officials were involved in the counting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US