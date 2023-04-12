HamberMenu
Hundi collection crosses ₹4.71 crore at Palani temple

April 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

The hill temple of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani registered earnings over ₹4.71 crore through hundi collections. According to officials, the offerings included ₹4,71,96,703 crore, gold ornaments weighing 1,098 grams, 18,622 grams of silver articles and 810 foreign currency notes. The counting was undertaken on Tuesday and Wednesday under the supervision of temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan. Volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, college students and temple officials were involved in the counting process.

