Hundi collection crosses ₹3 crore at Palani temple

November 25, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PALANI

The hill temple of Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani earned over ₹3 crore through hundi collections. According to officials, the offerings included ₹3.01 crore in cash, gold ornaments weighing 999 grams, 19,379 grams of silver articles and 417 foreign currency notes. The counting was undertaken on November 24 and 25 under the supervision of Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan and Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan. More than 100 volunteers, including bank officials in Palani, college students and temple officials were involved in the counting process.