Madurai

Human rights activists in Madurai condemn killing of George Floyd

Mr. Floyd, an African American, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, in the United States recently

Madurai-based activists have strongly condemned the killing of George Floyd, an African American, by a white Minneapolis police officer, in the United States. The incident has sparked outrage across the globe.

Video footage of the incident shows the now dismissed police officer, Derek Chauvin using his knee to pin down the unarmed George Floyd on his neck, even as he pleaded that he could not breathe. This resulted in his death.

General Secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement, S. Karuppiah, said racial discrimination in any form must be strongly condemned. Appropriate action must be taken against the erring police officers involved.

Executive Director of People’s Watch, Henri Tiphagne, said that this was not the first instance of racial discrimination by the police. In recent times a number of such incidents have taken place and led to public outrage.

