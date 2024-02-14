Human rights activist Mahaboob Batcha no more

February 14, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Human Rights activist and advocate A. Mahaboob Batcha of the Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust, Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation and Justice P.N. Bhagwati Foundation died following prolonged illness at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday evening. He was 64.

Born in 1959 in Madurai, Mahaboob Batcha obtained his law degree from the Government Law College in Madurai and later completed his Masters in law from the University of Madras. Inspired by the judicial activism of former Supreme Court Judges Justice P.N. Bhagwati and Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, he dedicated himself to social work and for upliftment of the weak and the downtrodden.

He devoted himself to providing free legal aid to the needy and providing training to youth and volunteers who went on to become social activists. One such example was that of the plight of bonded labourers.

Coming across a newspaper report on the plight of people belonging to Paliyar tribe who were held as bonded labourers, he visited the hamlets in the Western Ghats and wrote a letter to the Supreme Court on their plight. The court treated the letter as a petition and it later paved the way for their release and rehabilitation.

He was appointed as advocate commissioner in several cases and was part of several fact-finding missions. He received several awards for his activism and community service. He has also authored several books. He is survived by his wife, two sons and grandchildren. The last rites will take place in Madurai on February 15.