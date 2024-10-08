GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Human chain protest by AIADMK against tax hike, inflation

Updated - October 08, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK workers forming a human chain against DMK government in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

AIADMK workers forming a human chain against DMK government in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

AIADMK cadre staging a human chain protest in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

AIADMK cadre staging a human chain protest in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

AIADMK functionaries formed a human chain opposite the Corporation’s administrative office on S.N. High Road here on Tuesday in protest against sharp hike in stamp duty, taxes payable to the local bodies and inflation.

The protestors, led by district secretary of the party Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, formed the human chain and raised slogans against increase in taxes payable to the local bodies, including property tax, vacant land tax, water tax, solid waste management tax, fee for building plan approval, etc.

They also said the stamp duty hike after the DMK came to power had hit hard the public, who are already battling the inflation of essential commodities.

Some of the protestors were wearing ‘vegetable garlands’ and ‘stamp paper garland’.

Thoothukudi

In the human chain formed along VOC Road in Thoothukudi, former minister S.P. Shanmuganathan, former district secretary Arumuga Nainar, former chairman of Central Cooperative Bank R. Sudhakar, state organising secretary N. Chinnadurai and others participated and raised slogans against the DMK government for sharply increasing the taxes payable to local bodies, the stamp duty and the inflation.

The traders’ wing of AIADMK formed a human chain separately in front of the Old Corporation Building in which former minister S.T. Chellapandian participated.

Similar agitations were organised at Tiruchendur, Kayalpattinam, Perunkulam, Sawyerpuram, Eral, Alwarthirunagari, Sattankulam, Nazareth, Authoor, Arumuganeri, Udangudi and Thenthiruppaerai.

Agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:24 pm IST

