Human chain formed to promote communal harmony

Cadre of political parties forming a human chain in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Cadre of various political parties formed human chains in various parts of the district on Tuesday to promote communal harmony among the people.

The human chain which was started near Kattabomman statue junction went up to Sethupathi School in the city.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA M. Boominathan and Congress district president Karthikeyan were among those who took part in the human chain.

Besides, cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and CPI (M), MDMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi participated in the human chain.