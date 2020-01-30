Human chain formed against CAA, NRC, NPR

A few thousand people from various walks of life participated in a human chain agitation organised in Palayamkottai on Thursday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register.

Participants of the agitation, organised by ‘Thamizhaga Makkal Ottrumai Medai’ that comprised various Muslim and Christian organisations and representatives of all Opposition parties, said the CAA, NRC and NPR, being pushed by the BJP-led Union Government, had been aimed at dividing people on religious lines and fostering enmity among different religious groups for the sake of getting votes.

The human chain that started at Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai extended up to MDT Hindu College in Pettai via Samadhanapuram, St. John’s College, St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai bus-stand, Big Bazaar Corner, Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand, South Bypass Road, Reliance Fuel Station signal, VST Bazaar, Vannarpet, Anna Statue in Tirunelveli Junction, S.N. High Road, Vaagaiyadi Corner, Kaatchi Mandapam, Chekkadi and Water Tank to cover over 15 km, though disconnected in some areas.

Similar protests were organised at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district and Tenkasi, Puliyangudi, Shencottai, Sivagiri, Kadayanallur and Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

In Thoothukudi district, the human chain was formed from Corporation Office to Beach Road.