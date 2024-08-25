GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Human chain for eye donation in Tirunelveli

Published - August 25, 2024 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A human chain rally for national awareness of eye donation was conducted at Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli on Saturday. Over 500 persons participated in the human chain campaign, which commenced in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Geetha and Rev.Fr.S.Ignacimuthu, S.J. Rector, St. Xaviers Institutions, Tirunelveli. Prof. D. Lionalraj, Regional Medical Director of Tirunelveli Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, spoke on the importance of eye donation and preventing iris-related blindness. Rotarians, nursing college students and others participated. During the next 14 days, similar rallies would be organised in Nazareth and Kadayam as well. Drawing competitions on eye donation have also been organised to create an awareness among the students, said Ranilakshmi of Cornea department and Jagadesh, Manager, eye bank of the hospital.

