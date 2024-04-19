Huge turnout in Ramanathapuram despite a scorching sun

April 19, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Despite the sweltering heat, voters in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency stepped out of their dwellings and cast their votes in large numbers on Friday.

According to the data released by the Chief Electoral Officer (TN), the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency had polled 71.05 per cent as at 7 p.m. Officials said that there was brisk polling in rural pockets of the constituency, while it was dull in Ramanathapuram Town till 9 a.m, but picked up on a gradual note after 11 a.m.

In Mudukalathur segment, villagers in a polling booth had announced poll boycott condemning the non-implementation of their grievances. According to the officials, the issue was related to a criminal offence and the non-arrest of the accused by the Illanjampur police.

Wordy altercation

Some supporters of Independent candidate and former CM O Panneerselvam blamed the officials for creating confusion among the voters. At a polling booth in Keezha Vilanendhal and in Mela Vilanendhal near Kamudi, the two EVMs were inter-changed.

They said that in both the EVMs, the sixth name was that of Navas Kani (IUML) and O Panneerselvam (contesting in jackfruit symbol). By interchanging the EVMs, the voters were confused as they were informed to press the button against the serial number 6, which they claimed went in favour of the IUML candidate. In some booths, after arguments, the EVMs were repositioned as it should be, the cadres added.

There was a similar confusion in Paramakudi segment at around 1 p.m. The voters in the Sourashtra Higher Secondary School said that there were some snags and the hot weather forced many to return home. However, officials said that it was a minor snag and there was no delay. In Yemeneswaram, near Paramakudi, there were long queues in many of the polling booths after lunch hour.

Though the Election Commission had declared holiday with wages, many of the restaurants and hotels functioned as usual in Rameswaram. Likewise, commercial undertakings were also open in Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram Town.

