Huge turnout for Gita chanting competition in Madurai

December 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the Gita chanting competition organised by the Chinmaya Mission in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The annual event of Chinmaya Mission’s Bhagavad Gita chanting competition, which entered its silver jubilee year, drew around 15,000 students from 63 schools in the preliminary rounds.

The finals were held at Setupathi Higher Secondary School on Sunday. High Court Judge Justice Srimathy gave away the prizes. ‘Pattimandram’ speaker Raja, Anaamalais Toyota MD Raghuram and others participated.

The students, studying LKG to ninth standard, participated under five categories and recited Bhagavad Gita. In the finals, 668 students participated and the winners received gold and silver coins worth ₹90,000 and certificates.

Chinmaya Yuva Kendra volunteers said many students in the tiny-tots category and those in the 5th and 7th standards, chanted the slokas fluently. Canara Bank Deputy General Manager Chakravarthy inaugurated the competition. Chinmaya Mission joint secretary Jayapradeep welcomed the gathering. Hello FM Programmes Head J Jeyaram participated. Swami Sivayogananda explained the objective and greatness of Bhagavad Gita. The Chinmaya Mission thanked the donors for making the event a success, a press release said.

