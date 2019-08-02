Huge subsidy for solar dryers, farm ponds

Department of Agricultural Engineering has sought applications from farmers for setting up solar dryers with a subsidy of 50% to 60% and digging farm ponds with 100% subsidy.

A statement from Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam said that the usual practice of drying farm produce on roads and fields led to natural colour of the produce getting changed and impurities getting mixed with them. Hence, the quality went down and so its price.

The Agricultural Engineering department was offering solar dryers that would dry farm produce faster while retaining its colour and taste. Besides, no impurities would get mixed as the produce will be dried in a closed shed. The dryers could be set up on a 400 sq. feet to 1,000 sq feet area at a cost of ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh.

One tonne of chillies could be dried within two days in a 400 sq feet shed. The expenditure of dryer sheds could be reduced if additional trays were not used. The government was offering a subsidy of 50% to 60% with a ceiling of ₹3.50 lakh to the farmers.

400 farm ponds

Similarly, Virudhunagar district had received ₹4 crore for digging 400 farm ponds at a cost of ₹1 lakh each with 100% subsidy.

The ponds would help farmers in rain-fed regions to save their crops when water was scarce. Each farm pond will be dug for 30 metres by 30 metres with a depth of two metres.

Interested farmers could approach the Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering Department) at the Collectorate (phone: 04562-252192); or office of Assistant Executive Engineer (98426 76725) or the office of Executive Engineer, Krishnankoil (04563 289390) with copies of their land documents.