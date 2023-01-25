ADVERTISEMENT

Huge rise in number of passports issued by Madurai office

January 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan addressing the media in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Number of passports issued by Madurai Regional Passport Office in 2022 has increased by 50% when compared to that of the previous year, said the new Regional Passport Officer, B. Vasanthan.

Mr. Vasanthan, who assumed office two weeks back, said that while 1.51 lakh passports were issued in 2021, the number shot up to 2.27 lakh in 2022. “We expect the number to further go up this year,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On an average, Madurai RPO gives appointment to 1,295 applicants and with no pending cases the applicants are getting appointments on the very next day of applying. “On an average, passports are issued within 15 days. They are despatched within three days on getting police verification record,” he said.

The RPO also issues around 80 tatkal passports on the very day of submission of application. “The applicant need to provide any three of the listed proofs of identity and also pay ₹3,500 for tatkal passport for which police verification is done subsequently,” Mr. Vasanthan said.

Besides the passport seva kendras in Madurai and Tirunelveli, the RPO also operates Post Office PSK in eight places in southern districts. “We have online facilities in Virudhunagar and Nagercoil POPSKs. We plan to integrate the other six POPSKs also through online facility to prevent delay in processing applications,” the RPO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US