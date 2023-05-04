May 04, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City police had deployed huge posse of policemen all along the procession route to ensure safety to the devotees and to clear the pathway for the deity.

With Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments officials having taken a decision to halt without fail Lord Kallazhagar’s procession at all the designated mandagapadis, the officials, including police team, ensured that the procession met its time chart.

Police officials also had copies of the time chart and a mini-control room ensured that the procession reached each of the mandagapadis in the city limit on time.

“We had two dedicated teams, each one led by an officer in the rank Superintendent of Police, moving along with the procession. One was the deity protection team which had provided a ring around the palanquin and the other was to clear the road immediately ahead of the procession for a congestion-free movement,” Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar said.

The deity protection team had policemen holding ropes on both sides walking along the palanquin.

With more concentration on keeping to the time, the procession arrived much earlier at many spots.

Madurai city police took over the security arrangment from the district unit at around 4 a.m.

“Usually, the procession would come to Moondrumavadi at around 7 a.m. But, this time the deity was there at sharp 6 a.m.,” a police officer who accompanied the deity said.

Many devotees who had arrived at different points to see the deity at their usual timing, missed the procession and kept chasing the deity.

Meanwhile, the police teams were changed after every four hours to keep them fresh. “Since, all of them have to be on their foot and also keep the crowd away, they would become tired very easily,” another police officer said.

Lord Kallazhagar reached Tallakulam Outpost much earlier at 4.45 p.m.

Separate police teams have been deployed to take the deity mounted on the Golden Horse from Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam around midnight of Thursday to proceed towards the Vaigai river.

Huge LED screens have been installed at various points for the devotees to witness the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river. Besdies, additional facilities like ramps and fleet of steps have been provided to facilitate devotees to enter the Vaigai riverbed to witness the ritual.