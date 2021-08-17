Huge jump in number of RTE applications

17 August 2021 19:20 IST

MADURAI

A total of 18,347 applications were received from 5,525 students across the district for the RTE seats in private schools. This marks a huge jump from 5,953 applications received last year.

According to the RTE Act, 25% of entry-level seats in private schools should be set aside for students who come from underprivileged backgrounds. In Madurai, a total of 434 private schools, which include 156 Matriculation schools and 278 nursery and primary schools, have registered for this with the education department. A total of 5,614 seats from these schools have been allotted for such students in the academic year 2021-22.

Drawing of lots for RTE admissions this year will happen on August 19. R. Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, said that the increase in applications was mainly due to the factor that many students had applied for multiple schools in their vicinity.