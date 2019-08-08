Huge job opportunities in cyber security, says expert

At least 1.5 million jobs are available in the area of cyber security across various industries in India, according to chief executive officer of K7 Computing K. Purushothaman.

Addressing an awareness programme for faculty members from various colleges in Madurai on Thursday, he said that with increasing usage of computers in various types of trade and industry, data had become an important component for business. “The data of back-end offices for every company is vulnerable to cyber attack for data theft. And everyone is concerned about this,” he said.

Engineering colleges should include cyber security in the syllabus to broaden the employment opportunities for students as there was a dearth of talent in the area of cyber security, he added.

Head of K7 Academy R. Ravishankar said data stored in smart phones to computers was highly vulnerable to hacking through a plethora of malware. The Centre had made it mandatory for every company to allocate 10% of its Information Technology budget exclusive for cyber security. With the demand for cyber security experts growing exponentially, the salary for cyber security expert was much more than an ordinary IT employee, he said.

K7 Academy would help colleges create awareness of job opportunities and also collaborate with them in this area of expertise, he added.