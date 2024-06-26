Huge inflow into Periyar dam; storage level increases by 2 feet as catchment areas receive copious rain

Following widespread rainfall in the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar reservoir and along the western ghats, the storage level in the dam raised from 118.55 feet (3 p.m. level on June 25) to 120.60 ft (June 26), said Water Resources Department officials here on Wednesday.

The storage level increased as the inflow was steady into the reservoir. From 2,001 cusecs on June 25 (Tuesday), it went up to 3,759 cusecs on June 26 at 6 a.m. The catchment areas including Periyar dam received 74.8 mm and Thekkadi had 53.4 mm rainfall. The officials said that the dam had 2,765 mcft of water as combined storage and the discharge stood at 967 cusecs.

In Vaigai dam, the water level was at 47.87 ft against the maximum level of 71 ft, Sothuparai dam was almost full as the storage level stood at 123.32 ft against the total capacity of 126.28 ft.

The officials said that pockets like Veerapandi in Theni district and surrounding areas also received steady rainfall and the forecast indicated more rain in the region.