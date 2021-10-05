Huge haul of gutka at Dindigul, Virudhunagar

Dindigul

05 October 2021 21:35 IST

In a huge haul of banned tobacco products, a special team of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) B. Vijayalakshmi seized 980 kg of gutka under Ambathurai police station limits on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a vehicle check on Ammaiyanaickanur highway when they intercepted a cargo vehicle. “Our men found the gutka products concealed among a heap of fruits,” said the DIG. The police arrested two persons and sent them to judicial custody. The gutka procured from Karnataka was being taken to Madurai from Hosur, the DIG said.

Meanwhile, a team of police seized five tonnes of rice meant for public distribution system that was being smuggled from Madurai to Namakkal. The DIG said that the team led by Vedasandur Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Mahesh arrested the owner of the vehicle.

The DSP said that the vehicle transporting ration rice had overturned on the highway. During enquiry, the police found that it was ration rice and handed the accused and the rice to the Food Cell-CID.

Virudhunagar

Meanwhile, Election Flying Squad on Monday seized banned tobacco products worth ₹9.50 lakh hoarded in a house under Vachchakarapatti police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, the squad officials searched the house of one G. Sangili Karuppasamy in Kovilpulikuththi and found that 70 bags of banned tobacco products were kept in the house. He was arrested. The team also arrested three others, identified as M. Ramar, 50, of Tenkasi, and M. Mahesh, 28, and Ragesh, 31, of Kovilpatti.