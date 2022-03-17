Huge haul of banned tobacco products in Rajapalayam

Banned tobacco products are being seized by Virudhunagar police in Rajapalayam on Thursday..

In a major haul, Virudhunagar district police on Thursday seized one tonne of banned tobacco products, here on Thursday, that was being smuggled in a truck proceeding towards Sankarankoil.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, who inspected the contraband, said that they intercepted the truck at a checkpost on Srivilliputtur Road on Thursday evening.

"Since the details of the number plate were purposefully hidden by splashing cow dung, the team got suspicious and started to examine it," Mr. Manohar said.

The team found that the truck had a secret cabin on its floor which was secured by bolts.

When the team removed the bolts, they found that 103 bags of different types of banned tobacco products, worth ₹16 lakh, were stocked clandestinely.

The police have secured the driver and the cleaner of the truck, who revealed that the vehicle was transporting the contraband from Salem to Sankarankoil.

The police are on the lookout for two persons from Salem and Sankarankoil who had planned the smuggling.