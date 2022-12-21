Huge gold cake and chocolate bar herald Christmas

December 21, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Making a huge rich plum cake or an oversized chocolate bar on Christmas eve by hotels and bakeries is not new. But bringing out such a huge cake and a chocolate with gold is rare.

Visitors and guests were amused when a 100 kg ‘gold rich plum cake’ was displayed at a hotel here on Wednesday. They looked at the yummy baked food with loads of cashew and cherry and laced with edible gold papers. Their eyes popped up when a huge gold chocolate bar, weighing about 5 kg, was placed on a decorative table. To add native flavour, a four feet-long ‘gold dosa’ was displayed to elevate their surprise to next level.

“It is an attempt to create a world record by preparing gold cake, gold chocolate and gold dosa,” said Shankar Babu, managing director of the hotel.

The attempt was made successful by two executive chefs R. Rajkumar and T. Anandan of this hotel who have used 750 edible gold sheets for preparing the cake, chocolate and the dosa.

They say the ‘edible gold’ would not harm the digestive tracks as it has been certified by the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration. The test report says that the gold papers used in these delicacies were 24 karat edible gold leaf.

“If we prepare a 1.50 kg gold cake under this method, it will cost Rs. 10,000,” says Mr. Rajkumar.

While the 100 kg golden cake has 400 mg of edible gold, 250 mg of the precious metal has been infused in the 5 kg chocolate. The four-feet-long dosa, which was served immediately after the launch to the guests, had 100 mg gold. Naturally, the delicacies cost very high with the cake’s price tag is Rs. 2.60 lakh and this special chocolate costs Rs.1 lakh. The dosa’s price is Rs. 22,230 but not for sale.

After displaying the cake and the chocolate in the bakery near Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai on December 22 and 23, the delicacies will be gifted to a children’s home.

“After all, Christmas is all about sharing and spreading love with everyone,” says Mr. Shankar Babu.