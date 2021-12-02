Huge crater appears on main road

Madurai

02 December 2021 21:57 IST

A huge portion of Mela Anuppanadi Main Road caved in creating a deep crater on Thursday evening.

Though the size of the crater was around 10 feet in diameter and 15 feet deep, and that it formed during peak hours in the evening, no one was injured.

Madurai City police who rushed to the spot barricaded the road on both sides immediately to keep people away from the danger zone. Corporation engineers rushed to the spot and took up repair works. An engineer said that a main pipeline of underground drainage system was lying deep below on the road.

The officials suspect that a burst in the pipeline could have triggered the sudden caving in of the road. Besides, they also suspect that the continuous rain in the recent days could have washed away the soil below the tar road causing the crater.

Similar incident happened last year in the close vicinity on the same road, said M. Bose, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary.