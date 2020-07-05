Huge COVID-19 care centre soon

The Information Technology Park at Vadapalanji will be converted into the district's fifth COVID-19 care centre in two weeks, Collector T. G. Vinay told The Hindu on Sunday.

He said the IT park already had a sound structure in place and only required cots, bedding and better light fittings. It could accommodate 1,100 patients with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, without any comorbidities. It would be the biggest COVID-19 care centre in the district.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar and the Collector inspected it on Saturday. “It is close to Madurai Kamaraj University where patients are already undergoing treatment. It is large and spacious too and will help in decongesting tertiary centres.

The other COVID-19 care centres are functioning at Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Yadava College and Thiagarajar College of Engineering.