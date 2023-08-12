Huge arrival brings down tomato price in wholesale markets

August 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

After a long gap, the Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani here on Saturday saw a huge jump in the arrival of tomatoes to 50 tonnes from about three tonnes. Ten days ago, a 15 kg carton of the tomatoes was being sold at ₹2,000 at the market.

On Saturday, the same carton was priced at ₹650. According to N. Chinnamayan, president of Central Vegetable Market Traders Association, this slide in price is due to the huge arrival from within the State. Tomatoes from Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalpet, Dharapuram, Theni, Andipatti, etc., have started flooding the market.

When the price soared to about ₹200 per kg, Mr. Chinnamayan says, only about three tonnes of the vegetable was coming into the market daily and that too from other States, making it a very costly produce. “Today, at Mattuthavani market, 50 tonnes of tomatoes have arrived. As a result, the best quality tomatoes are selling for ₹40 to ₹50 per kg, and the second grade varieties are being sold for ₹20 to ₹30 per kg,” he adds.

At Gandhi Market in Dindigul, A.S.D. Santhosh, a wholesale dealer of tomatoes, says till a few days back only about seven tonnes of the produce was coming into the market daily. “Today, about 15 tonnes have arrived into the market, thus bringing down the price. We are now selling the first quality tomatoes from ₹40 to ₹45 per kg,” he says. At Uzhavar Sandhais in Dindigul it was being sold at ₹50 and at retail stores in the region the price was about ₹60.

Traders say the price of tomatoes for now may hover around the ₹40 per kg mark. It is a wait and watch game, they add. “In case we see continuous rains in the coming months, then there are chances of the price going up again,” says Mr. Santhosh.

As for now, consumers, especially homemakers, are heaving a sigh of relief as tomatoes are again finding their place on the menu.

