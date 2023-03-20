Huge allocation for infrastructure development is welcome, says trade body

March 20, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURA

Hailing Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan for his ‘progressive budget’ tabled in the Legislative Assembly, the trade, industry and academic institution heads have unanimously welcomed it.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan said that the huge allocation for infrastructure development was a welcome measure. Not only, Madurai, many other cities including Chennai, would be witnessing robust growth with the coming up of bridges and Metro Rail. The announcement of Metro Rail between Tirumangalam and Othakadai (31 km) stretch would not only decongest traffic, but also give scope for regulated vehicle movement, he added.

The TN Agro Food Chamber of Commerce president S Rethinavelu said that the announcement to expand breakfast scheme to all school children would ensure a healthy generation of children in the State. The Chief Minister should add millet- based food either in breakfast or noon meal as it would help farmers and the processors in food sector to a great extent. The Finance Minister has given a major thrust to Madurai, which would throw open plenty of opportunities to people in southern districts.

MADITSSIA president M S Sampath welcomed that plan to increase green energy consumption from 20.88 % to 50 % in 2030 would be a fillip to the alternative energy sector. The industrial park in Virudhunagar and sops to weavers such as free power would go a long way in addressing the grievances of handloom sector.

Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce president T.R. Mohanram said that the reduction in tax component in the Registration Department from 4 % to 2 % would benefit small investors and the real estate sector in general. The budget would enable many sectors to revive them. It is a good beginning for the small and medium sector too.

American College HoD-Economics C. Muthuraja said the announcement to distribute ₹1,000 monthly to eligible women is the best indicator to call a women-centric plan.

The trade and industry urged the CM to conduct the World Investors’ Conference 2024 in Madurai and also insisted on setting up a high-level GST advisory committee led by the Finance Minister so that the grievances can be heard before taking it up with the GST council meeting conducted by the Union FM.

Though the governments had promised in the past to develop Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor, no announcement in this regard has disappointed the industry, they said.