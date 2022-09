The tower which fell down at Kadukkai Valasai near Uchchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A huge tower holding a high-tension power overhead cable fell on a vacant land at Kadukkai Valasai near Uchchipuli on Wednesday.

However, no one was injured in the accident.

The police said that the steel tower, measuring 100 feet, got uprooted from the concrete pedestals, following rain accompanied by wind.

Local people immediately alerted the authorities, following which power supply was immediately cut off.