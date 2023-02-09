HR&CE to conduct Maha Sivaratri celebration at Erumaikkida Ground in Palayamkottai

February 09, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE), which has planned elaborate celebrations for Maha Sivaratri in five temples across the State, will conduct them at ‘Erumaikkida Ground’ in Palayamkottai.

The HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, who inspected the ‘Erumaikkida Ground’ on Thursday, said the Maha Sivaratri celebration would be conducted in Kapaleeswarar temple, Mylapore in Chennai, Brihadeeswara temple, Thanjavur, Arunchalaeswarar temple, Thiruvannamalai, Patteeswaran temple, Coimbatore, and Swami Nellaiyappar temple this year where thousands of devotees would participate and enjoy the devotional discourses, concerts etc.

In Tirunelveli, the event would be organised at Aayiraththu Amman Temple’s ‘Erumaikkida Ground’ in Palayamkottai where stalls of all famous temples of southern Tamil Nadu would set-up stalls to give prasadam of these shrines. Booklets on renovated temples would be given to the temples and the ancient musical instruments of the shrines in southern Tamil Nadu would be showcased.

“Since thousands of devotees will gather for the celebration, the local administrations concerned have been directed to provide all basic facilities at the venue,” Mr. Sekar Babu said.

MLAs Nainar Nagenthran of Tirunelveli and M. Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai, District Revenue Officer Senthil Kumar, Deputy Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation K.R. Raju and HR&CE department officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

The Minister also reviewed the ongoing renovation works ahead of the kumbabhishekam at the Sri Sankaranarayana Swami Temple in Sankarankovil and asked the officials to expedite the works. District Collector D. Ravichandran was present.