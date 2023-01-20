HR&CE officials ready to conduct kumbabishekam at Palani, says Minister

January 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PALANI

The HR&CE officials in coordination with multiple department officials from the Dindigul district administration, are ready to conduct the kumbabishekam at the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Palani, on January 27, said HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu here on Friday.

The Minister, who was here, to review the final touches being given to the temple and the premises around it, held a meeting with senior officials.

Speaking to reporters, he said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the public to have a good darshan of the proceedings. For this purpose, LED televisions were being installed at 16 different locations.

For the first time, subject to feasibility, the officials are exploring the possibility of showering flowers from a helicopter and also to sprinkle the holy water immediately after the kumbabishekam.

So far, 47,000 devotees have registered online for getting pass to view the kumbabishekam from the temple premises and 3,000 among them would be selected through lucky draw. The HR&CE officials have proposed to issue 6,000 VIP passes. For the benefit of a larger public to view the proceedings, the Minister said that they would announce the links in YouTube and other social medium shortly.

Police have made bandobust arrangements by installing barricades, special watch towers and screening of devotees. The officials have planned to put up make shift clinics for giving first aid to needy people and emergency ambulance vehicles and fire tenders would be positioned. The TNSTC would operate special bus services from various destinations.

Many philanthropists have volunteered to offer annadhandam to the devotees. About 90 “velvis” (agnikundam) have been built for the priests to perform yagasala pujas. The Minister said that pujas would be performed in Tamil also and all the “tirupani” works for the kumbabishekam had been done as per the agama sastra, he clarified.

After the kumbabishekam, the second rope car project would be taken up for study, Mr Sekar Babu said and added that the government had successfully retrieved about 50 acres belonging to the Palani Devasthanam, which would be used for the devotees benefit.