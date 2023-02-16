HR&CE must not ban devotional discourses, says Kanniyakumari MLA

February 16, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department should not proscribe the devotional discourses being organised for several decades as part of the ‘Maasi’ festival of Mandikaadu Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple, Kanniyakumari MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram has said.

In a statement, Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said the 10-day-long ‘Maasi’ festival should be allowed to be celebrated as per traditions and without any changes even as the HR&CE Department is trying to ban the devotional discourses and a other celebrations. Since the devotional discourses have been conducted all these years to lucidly tell the devotees about the unique traditional celebrations of the shrine, it should be allowed to continue.

“After the DMK has come to power, the official machinery is indulging in anti-people activities and the sentiments of the devotees are being hurt. The HR&CE should refrain from banning the devotional discourses being conducted during the ‘Maasi’ festival and allow the celebrations to continue as per tradition. If not, the people will approach the court to get justice,” Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said.