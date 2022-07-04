HR&CE is anti-Hindu, says Hindu Munnani leader

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) is anti-Hindu, said Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramanian here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that despite the High Court’s directive, the State government had not yet posted trustees in the temples under the HR&CE administration. “It is a case of contempt”, he added.

Objecting to the HR&CE administration’s decision to deposit the gold offerings made by devotees with the banks, he said, after the trustees for the temples were appointed, a decision shall be arrived in this regard. Until then, the officials should not remove the gold.

“When the HR&CE does nothing to improve the shrines, what was wrong in saying the department is anti-Hindu”, he repeated and hoped that the government acted in a fair and responsible manner and fulfilled the demands of the Hindus.

Appreciating the Madurai Adheenam for his bold statements against those who spoke ill of Hindu gods, Mr. Subramanian also lauded the courageous remarks of the Mannargudi Jeeyar, who had demanded the government to remove the Periyar statue in front of the Mannargudi Jeeyar’s temple.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government should be more vigilant as many people from Bangladesh sneaked into the State under the guise of migrant workers. The intelligence sleuths should take stock of these people, who were waiting to strike in a big way in locations such as Rameswaram, Madurai, Palani and other places.

The Hindu Munnani has started a movement from Tiruchendur to Chennai to retrieve the rights of Hindus.