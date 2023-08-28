HamberMenu
HR&CE hands over 6.51 acres of land for HC Bench use on lease

August 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Temple Executive Officer Elangovan hands over the agreement document to the High Court’s Registrar General M. Jothiraman in Madurai on Sunday.

The Temple Executive Officer Elangovan hands over the agreement document to the High Court’s Registrar General M. Jothiraman in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department handed over 6.51 acres of land belonging to the Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple here to the High Court Bench for its use here on Sunday. The officials led by the Temple Fit Person Govindarajan, handed over the set of documents to the Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala. The High Court Judges P.D. Audikesavalu, Krishnan Ramasami, Srimathi, Nagarjun and Suresh Kumar, HR&CE Commissioner K V Muralidharan, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar were present at the event. The HR&CE officials said that the land would be used for purposes including parking of vehicles for the High Court Bench and other expansion activities.

