ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE Dept., Hindu outfits to jointly organise conferences, discourses at Mandaikadu

February 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Hindu outfits, including Haindava Seva Sangam, would jointly organise religious conferences and devotional discourses during the ‘Masi’ festival of Mandaikadu Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple, Minister P.K. Sekar Babu announced in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday after talks with Hindu organisations and the BJP, which had demanded permission for conducting the religious events.

Even though former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan held talks with Mr. Babu in the forenoon, no solution was arrived at. Mr. Radhakrishnan left the guest house where the talk were held, hoping an amicable solution would be found in the talks in the evening.

Later in the evening, it was decided that the events would be jointly organised by Hindu outfits, including Haindava Seva Sangam, and the HR&CE Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After visiting the Mandaikadu temple and Velimalai Kumara Kovil Murugan Temple, Mr. Sekar Babu said the department officials, who had been instructed to complete the renovation works at Velimalai Kumara Kovil Murugan Temple on schedule, were asked to explore the possibility of renovating the existing kitchen for the benefit of people conducting marriages in the temple or constructing a full-fledged marriage hall in the shrine.

Mr. Sekar Babu said the ongoing operation by the HR&CE Department to retrieve temple properties from encroachers would continue. Properties worth ₹4,000 crore had already been retrieved, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US