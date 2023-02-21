HR&CE Dept., Hindu outfits to jointly organise conferences, discourses at Mandaikadu

February 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Hindu outfits, including Haindava Seva Sangam, would jointly organise religious conferences and devotional discourses during the ‘Masi’ festival of Mandaikadu Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple, Minister P.K. Sekar Babu announced in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday after talks with Hindu organisations and the BJP, which had demanded permission for conducting the religious events.

Even though former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan held talks with Mr. Babu in the forenoon, no solution was arrived at. Mr. Radhakrishnan left the guest house where the talk were held, hoping an amicable solution would be found in the talks in the evening.

Later in the evening, it was decided that the events would be jointly organised by Hindu outfits, including Haindava Seva Sangam, and the HR&CE Department.

After visiting the Mandaikadu temple and Velimalai Kumara Kovil Murugan Temple, Mr. Sekar Babu said the department officials, who had been instructed to complete the renovation works at Velimalai Kumara Kovil Murugan Temple on schedule, were asked to explore the possibility of renovating the existing kitchen for the benefit of people conducting marriages in the temple or constructing a full-fledged marriage hall in the shrine.

Mr. Sekar Babu said the ongoing operation by the HR&CE Department to retrieve temple properties from encroachers would continue. Properties worth ₹4,000 crore had already been retrieved, he added.