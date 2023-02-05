ADVERTISEMENT

‘HR professionals should focus on R&D’

February 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With rapid development taking place in the country post COVID-19 and many nations looking at India, the role of HR (Human Resource) professionals is being looked at as an important portfolio irrespective of whether it dealt with manufacturing or finance or IT or trading or any other sector, said Bharath Krishna Shankar, Chairman, Aparajitha Services Limited on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar - ‘fast changing business environment - emerging HR concepts,’ organised by the Madurai Chapter of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), he said that HR had emerged as the mother of all functions. In a complex environment, the practicing professionals have to adapt to new changes and also find ways which would be acceptable to its employees in their institutions.

There may be positives and limitations in any industry on any subject. The HR professionals have to look at them with caution and also be flexible. More attention to research and development (R&D) by the HR department would enable in delivering solutions in a scientific manner, he opined.

The NIPM Madurai chapter chairman K. Varadan welcomed. The NIPM national president Vishwesh Kulkarni delivered the keynote address and general secretary M. H. Raja offered felicitation. Chapter treasurer Jayakumar proposed the vote of thanks. Secretary Alagumuni said that around 250 participants from various industries and management students participated. Technical sessions and panel discussions were also held in which experts from the industry addressed, a press release said.

