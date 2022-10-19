HR and CE temporary staff held with leopard skin

The Hindu Bureau
October 19, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

A temporary staff of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department was held by the forest personnel for allegedly being in possession of a leopard skin.

Following information about attempt to sell the leopard skin, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar deputed a team, led by Range Officer Subramanian, near Second Gate area on Tuesday evening.

When the team picked up a person on suspicion, a leopard skin was recovered from him, who was identified as S. Sooryanarayanan, 42, of Alagesapuram, and was working as temporary office assistant in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department office here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation, Sooryanarayanan told the forest personnel that the leopard skin was given to him by a friend, who is absconding.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sooryanarayanan was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app