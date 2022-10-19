HR and CE temporary staff held with leopard skin

TIRUNELVELI

A temporary staff of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department was held by the forest personnel for allegedly being in possession of a leopard skin.

Following information about attempt to sell the leopard skin, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar deputed a team, led by Range Officer Subramanian, near Second Gate area on Tuesday evening.

When the team picked up a person on suspicion, a leopard skin was recovered from him, who was identified as S. Sooryanarayanan, 42, of Alagesapuram, and was working as temporary office assistant in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department office here.

During interrogation, Sooryanarayanan told the forest personnel that the leopard skin was given to him by a friend, who is absconding.

Sooryanarayanan was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.