Housing scheme inaugurated

Collector S. Visakan giving away a work order of housing scheme to a beneficiary in Dindigul on Friday.

DINDIGUL

A total of 48 beneficiaries from Kodaikanal received work orders to start construction under ‘Anaivarukkum Veedu’ scheme. The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the programme through video conferencing here on Friday.

The beneficiaries received a subsidy of ₹2.10 lakh each at a total cost of ₹1.01 crore.

According to press release, the scheme was meant to enable poor people construct their own houses within the municipal limits under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

The officials were urged to take steps to create awareness of the benefits from the scheme through pamphlets and various advertising methods. They should make Dindigul stand first in the number of beneficiaries benefiting from the scheme in the State, Collector S. Visakan said.

Mr. I.P. Senthil Kumar, Palani MLA, said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, Housing for All, 4,521 received work orders to construct houses. As many as 2,460 people have completed construction of houses. Work was under way to construct 952 houses under the scheme in Palani and efforts would be made to let 264 families construct houses at Thathanaickenpatti Panchayat in Palani Panchayat Union.

PA (General) to Collector R Amarnath and Kodaikanal Municipality Chairman P. Chellathurai were present.

Theni

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the apartments constructed at Vadaveranaickenpatti part 2 in Theni district under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board via video conferencing.

The housing project was undertaken at a cost of ₹16.33 crore. As many as 175 two-storeyed houses were built and each flat was built at 346 square feet comprising a living room, bedroom, kitchen and toilet facilities.

Every house is well ventilated and equipped with electricity, drinking and drainage facilities along with thar roads, borewell and streetlight facilities.

Collector K. V. Muralidharan and District Revenue Officer T. Subramanian were present.