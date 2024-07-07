Housing Board tenements in Madurai lie in a shambles; turn haven for antisocial activities

Housing complexes in Madurai falling under the ambit of Tamil Nadu Housing Board department lie in an uninhabitable condition owing to various reasons. The sorry condition of the buildings has paved way for antisocial activities to flourish in these areas.

The housing complexes that sprawl on several acres of land in key locations in the city, over the years, have not just been pushed into neglect but have also turned into hidden spots for notorious activities.

Some of the major housing board complexes in Madurai city are located in Race Course Colony, DRO Colony, Pykara, among others and all these are decades-old buildings built during 1964-1981, 1978-1987 and 1980-1982 respectively.

Now, with only a handful of residents there, most of the flats remain empty as the department has been advised not to take in new residents.

According to TNHB, Race Course Colony, DRO colony and Pykara housing complex, comprise 640, 1,232 and 440 houses respectively. Almost 260 houses in Race Course, 531 houses in DRO Colony and all the 440 houses in Pykara have been marked unfit to reside.

As the buildings were constructed long ago, most of the housing complexes should be demolished to avoid any untoward incidents, said an official.

But, due to ongoing issues like legal intervention, the demolition plans have been halted. As most of these housing complexes have remained unoccupied for years, the empty spaces inside give an eerie look and the unkempt surroundings outside give these buildings a haunted look allowing all sorts of unlawful activities.

Shanthi, a resident near the Pykara housing complex, said, as the buildings have remained unoccupied for several years, strangers can be seen using these empty houses for activities like consuming alcohol, smoking and selling weed, among others.

“As the area does not have any streetlights, people fear to use the road which passes through the complex and leads to the main road,” she added.

The Pykara housing complex was constructed in 1982 with funds chipped in by the labour welfare department for labourers working in various public and private sectors like co-operative printing press, Madurai Coats Pvt Ltd, said G. Gowtham, area secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“The housing complex was later taken over by TNHB for maintenance,” he added.

A police official said, though they receive plenty of complaints about usage and sale of ganja in the buildings of the housing complex, they were unable to take any constructive steps due to the continuing occupancy of some residents there.

“We cannot afford to deploy police personnel there every time. The only thing that could be done is demolish the buildings,” he added.

V.M. Bhoopathy (75), one of the occupants who has refused to vacate the house and has filed a case before Madurai district court, said they have occupied it for 30 years, when the building was first constructed for labourers.

“Though THNB granted house ownership for some of the occupants, some like me did not get ownership over the flat we have resided for over three decades. Due to that, we do not have any assurance that we will be given a new house if we vacate this,” he added.

Further, he said, “Only if we are allocated a piece of land nearby, we are ready to move out or we will continue to fight against the government in the court.”

An official of TNHB said that they were made to occupy the housing complex only as tenants, those who have got the houses were on the other side of the complex built on a different scheme.

Ruling out the possibility of allotting them separate land, he said, maybe after the reconstruction, the previous tenants could be be provided houses under Industrial Housing Scheme.

In the housing complex in Race Course Colony, about 285 houses remain vacant. A resident who does not want to be named said that though many houses are occupied, frequent appearances of strangers in empty flats freak them out.

“Even in such a busy place like this, outsiders, mostly youngsters, turn up in the night with liquor bottles. Though we keep vigil, when we are out of station, there is a constant fear regarding safety of valuables in the houses,” they added.

“Either the TNHB should completely seal the empty flats or expedite the process for allocating the flats to someone who has applied,” the residents suggested.

In areas like, DRO Colony and Race Course Colony, it was mostly government officials who were renting the houses, an official noted.

“Once all the current occupants vacate the houses, steps will be taken to demolish the buildings and build new ones but I am skeptical about the time required to complete the process,” the official added.