Madurai

Houses handed over to visually challenged people

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy hands over the key of a house to a beneficiary at Sakkimangalam in Madurai.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy handed over keys of houses to 15 visually challenged people at Sakkimangalam near here at a function organised recently by the Rotary Club of Madurai Star.

When the speakers pointed out that because of fund crunch, many houses remained under construction, the Minister said he would donate ₹ 5 lakh, the cost of building one house, to the project as his personal contribution. Collector Aneesh Shekhar, DRO Senthil Kumari and Rotarians participated.


