ADVERTISEMENT

Houses handed over to visually challenged beneficiaries

Published - May 09, 2024 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of Rotary Club of Madurai Star and Rotary Club of Madras formally hand over the newly built houses to visually challenged beneficiaries in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four new houses constructed for visually challenged people at Sakkimangalam in Madurai were handed over to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The houses were constructed by Rotary Club of Madurai Star, in partnership with Rotary Club of Madras. The construction cost of the houses was ₹22.50 lakh. Rotary Club of Madurai Star has already built 45 houses for visually challenged people.

Rotarians R. Raja Govindasamy, J. Sridhar, S. Ravi, Kamala Manimozhian, Anuradha Ganesan, R. Vasudevan, SL. Sethumadhava and A. Ramamoorthy were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US