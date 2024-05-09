Houses handed over to visually challenged beneficiaries

Four new houses constructed for visually challenged people at Sakkimangalam in Madurai were handed over to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The houses were constructed by Rotary Club of Madurai Star, in partnership with Rotary Club of Madras. The construction cost of the houses was ₹22.50 lakh. Rotary Club of Madurai Star has already built 45 houses for visually challenged people.

Rotarians R. Raja Govindasamy, J. Sridhar, S. Ravi, Kamala Manimozhian, Anuradha Ganesan, R. Vasudevan, SL. Sethumadhava and A. Ramamoorthy were present.

