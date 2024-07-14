Houses burgled in Ramco Cements Colony in Virudhunagar

:

Unidentified persons broke into the houses of two officials of Ramco Cements at Ramco Cement Colony in R.R. Nagar on Saturday night.

According to police, around 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the house of R. Balamurugan, 41, who is Deputy General Manager. The family members had locked the house and left for their native place in Tirunelveli and was shocked to find the front door of the house broken open.

The burglars also broke into the locked house of another official. However, the loss of property was yet to be ascertained as the family members were away. Vachchakkarapatti police have registered a case.

