Household survey on economical, social indicators to be taken up

Virudhunagar

A Tamil Nadu household panel survey would be carried out in 17 rural and 19 urban areas in Virudhunagar district to find out changes in social and economical indicators over the years.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the survey guided by Madras Institute of Development Studies and Michigan University, USA, would be taken up by the officials of Department of Economics and Statistics.

It would be taken in 242 houses in 17 rural areas and 267 houses in urban areas in the district.

The survey would focus on how the families were facing the changing economical and social situations. It would also seek to find out how individuals access education to improve their income and health and skill development.

The survey would try to find out the income, industrial infrastructure, life style and employment status to bring changes in the society and how the families uplift their lives during these changes.

The important aspect of the survey is to gauge the positive changes in the Government policies and implementation of welfare schemes which bring about changes in the families, the statement said.

The survey would be conducted in Solaicheri, Thenkarai, Melapatta Karisalkulam, Nallamangalam in Rajapalayam taluk, Malli in Srivilliputtur taluk, Pappakudi and Sirukulam in Sattur taluk, Andipatti in Aruppukottai taluk, Chandrankulam in Kariyapatti, Ulakudi, Kathanpatti, Semponnerunji, Athikulam Iluppaiyoor, Poompidagai in Narikudi taluk.

Besides, the survey would cover Poolangal in Tiruchuli taluk, Pudupatti in Virudhunagar taluk.

Among the urban areas, six places in Rajapalayam town, Samsigapuram in Rajapalayam taluk, two places in Sivakasi, Tiruthangal, two places in Arupukottai town, Soolakkarai, Athipatti, Kariyapatti town, Kooraikundu, Sivagnanapuram would be covered under the survey, the statement said.

Stating that all the data given by the residents would be kept confidential, the Collector appealed to them to provide accurate information to the officials to help the State Government to make data-based decision making in the development of the nation.