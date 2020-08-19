Household articles destroyed in fire

Household articles of a family that had moved to the city from Chennai on Tuesday were destroyed by fire after the truck carrying the goods came in contact with a live electric overhead cable near Athikulam. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to an eyewitness, R. Guna, 51, the truck was following the car in which the family members had come to Palanichamy Nagar. As the family members entered the house, the truck driver made a turn into Palanichamy Nagar and accidentally the roof of the huge truck hit the electric cable and the goods caught fire. Even as the local people attempted to put out the fire, a fire tender arrived there and doused the flame.